Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 4,634,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,511,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Talon Metals Trading Up 13.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.35 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talon Metals news, Director Henri Van Rooyen sold 822,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$509,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,385,249 shares in the company, valued at C$2,718,854.38. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Mark Groulx sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,950. This represents a 84.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 2,452,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,485 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

