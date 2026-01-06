Insider Buying: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. The trade was a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $564.86. 128,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,679. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $575.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average of $535.74.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after purchasing an additional 502,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 35.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,403,000 after buying an additional 206,777 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 758,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.