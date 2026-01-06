Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $25.00. Ntt Data shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

Ntt Data Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.98.

About Ntt Data

NTT Data is a global information technology services provider that delivers consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, managed IT services, and digital transformation solutions. Its offerings span enterprise application implementations (including ERP and CRM), data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and risk management, and industry-specific software and platforms. The company works with large enterprises and public-sector organizations to modernize IT environments, migrate workloads to the cloud, and deploy next-generation digital services.

Originally formed within the broader NTT corporate family, NTT Data has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, building a multinational footprint.

