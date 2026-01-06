Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 360817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $7.70 target price on Nexa Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexa Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 6.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $763.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 124.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $134,000.

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

