Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 2,921,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 915,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.