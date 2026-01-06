InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $308.89 and last traded at $312.5440. 87,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 175,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Down 7.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.34, for a total value of $151,608.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,487.08. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,070. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,103,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 412,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,872,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.