Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 48,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 139,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUCK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, Director Richard Meynard Born acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,401 shares of company stock valued at $262,149. Insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

Further Reading

