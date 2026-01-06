iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 19015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
