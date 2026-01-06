iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 19015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.