iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.93 and last traded at $150.49, with a volume of 1281813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.25.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.