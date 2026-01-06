Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 33539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVC. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

