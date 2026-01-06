Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. 856,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,904,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$651.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

