Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 854,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 526,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Stock Up 28.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

