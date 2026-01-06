Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.4050, with a volume of 2569588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSM

Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $246.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 126.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.