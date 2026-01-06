Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.05. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.0650, with a volume of 11,726,536 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

