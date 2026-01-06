Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 26,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,024 put options.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0%

ETSY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 2,314,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,573. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,568.60. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,979,828.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,381.06. The trade was a 48.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,056 shares of company stock worth $8,931,918. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 476.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Etsy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

