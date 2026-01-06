iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 184,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 33,623 shares.The stock last traded at $105.7930 and had previously closed at $105.17.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 162,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

See Also

