Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 13682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Burberry Group Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

