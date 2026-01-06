Citigroup Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $47.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. 232,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,403. Silgan has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $267,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,583.16. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,983,000 after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,597,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,071,000 after buying an additional 1,148,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,872,000 after buying an additional 237,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,545,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

