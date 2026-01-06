Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.51, but opened at $137.7750. Advantest shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 12,023 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

