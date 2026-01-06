Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 367760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Trading Up 3.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -92.27.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.90). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 93.74%. The company had revenue of $247.83 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -325.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.