Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $47.25. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $45.5510, with a volume of 90,237 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $721.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, Director Richard Scott Beaven sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $69,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,379.12. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,941,858.16. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,206,880 over the last 90 days. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

