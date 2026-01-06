Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.45. Canon shares last traded at $30.1320, with a volume of 5,882 shares traded.

Canon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company’s core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan’s first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

