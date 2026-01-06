Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 160,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 435,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.09). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 26.02%.The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $165,210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 971,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

