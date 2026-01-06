Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $27.30. Dassault Systemes shares last traded at $27.3340, with a volume of 24,596 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dassault Systemes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

