Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 134 shares.The stock last traded at $37.3550 and had previously closed at $37.36.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after acquiring an additional 831,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

