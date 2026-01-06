Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 134 shares.The stock last traded at $37.3550 and had previously closed at $37.36.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The stock has a market cap of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- Eric Sprott’s Latest Bet in Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.