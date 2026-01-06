Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 151,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,652,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diginex by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the third quarter worth $262,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Diginex during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter valued at $144,000.
Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.
Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.
