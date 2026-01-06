Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 86,549 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.42.

Sompo Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.