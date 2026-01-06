Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,049,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,903,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Standard Lithium from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Standard Lithium by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 7.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN: SLI) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium’s technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company’s flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

