Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HAL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. 11,993,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,242,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $33.03.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical catalyst — U.S. political comments and a military operation in Venezuela prompted expectations that U.S. oil service firms will be allowed to rebuild Venezuelan capacity, creating a large long?term TAM for Halliburton’s drilling, cementing and field?rework services. Halliburton (HAL) Stock Rallies Following Trump Venezuela Comments
- Positive Sentiment: Flows and positioning — Unusually large call option volume and above?average equity trading reflected speculative positioning and institutional interest that amplified the rally. (Options volume spike reported Jan. 5.)
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings?estimate momentum — Recent analyst estimate revisions and bullish commentary argue there may be further upside from improving fundamentals and consensus upgrades. Halliburton (HAL) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: High?profile investor interest — Coverage of investors like Michael Burry positioning around Venezuelan crude and related names has increased attention on HAL as a “builder” play; this raises interest but also headlines?driven volatility. Michael Burry’s bet on a U.S. takeover of Venezuelan oil
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter & analyst targets — Social forums and data aggregators show mixed views; many analysts are bullish but price targets vary, so consensus direction is positive yet uncertain. Halliburton Stock (HAL) Opinions on Venezuela Oil Developments
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and profit?taking — Recent disclosures show insiders selling shares, and the strong short?term rally has pushed metrics toward overbought levels, increasing risk of a pullback. Halliburton Stock (HAL) Opinions on Venezuela Oil Developments
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution — Some technical analysts flagged HAL as overbought after the spike, warning of short?term reversals if macro or oil?price momentum fades. Halliburton Stock Just Pushed into Overbought Territory
HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.
The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.
