MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.42 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Johnson acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £196.42.

On Friday, December 5th, Leanne Johnson bought 50 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £196.50.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Leanne Johnson purchased 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £198.93.

Shares of LON GLE traded down GBX 13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 411. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.67. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 320 and a 1 year high of GBX 538.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

