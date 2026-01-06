JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $25.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 284,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,296.55. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $506,664.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,033.47. The trade was a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $995,130. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,764,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 438,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,338,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after buying an additional 733,038 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

