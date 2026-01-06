SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) versus Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Critical Review

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 5.59, suggesting that its stock price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -2,265.66% -93.26% -78.71% Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SOBR Safe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOBR Safe and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 1 0 0 0 1.00 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Reliq Health Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliq Health Technologies is more favorable than SOBR Safe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and Reliq Health Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $364,164.00 9.24 -$8.61 million ($141.04) -0.02 Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliq Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOBR Safe.

Summary

Reliq Health Technologies beats SOBR Safe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

