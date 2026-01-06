Analysts’ Upgrades for January 6th (ALGT, ALLY, AXON, BAYRY, BKD, CERT, EAT, ITRI, MBLY, MT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 6th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $742.00 target price on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.75.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $233.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $548.00 price target on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

