Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $16.0590, with a volume of 2380169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

