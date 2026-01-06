Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.8250, with a volume of 158717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
About Capital Group Core Equity ETF
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
