Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.8250, with a volume of 158717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 127,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 272.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

