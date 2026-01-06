Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is China’s largest producer of containerboard packaging products and one of the largest in Asia. The company’s core business encompasses the manufacturing and sale of linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board, testliner and white-top kraftliner. In addition to packaging paper, Nine Dragons operates recovered paper procurement networks and integrated pulp mills, allowing the firm to control fiber sourcing and improve operational efficiency.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has expanded capacity through continuous investment in greenfield facilities and strategic acquisitions.

