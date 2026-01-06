WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.8510, with a volume of 3242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 846,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 243,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The Index consists of dividend paying companies that pass WisdomTrees market capitalization, liquidity and other requirements.

