Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.5850, with a volume of 1254113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

