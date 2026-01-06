Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 and last traded at GBX 126.40, with a volume of 25970164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 112.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.52.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

