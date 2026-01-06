Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.5050, with a volume of 10689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 181,593 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

