ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.01 and last traded at $198.8310, with a volume of 3011611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.20.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 13.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

