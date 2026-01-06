SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.1930, with a volume of 6412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,069,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after buying an additional 119,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 605,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,413,000 after buying an additional 114,306 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 488,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

