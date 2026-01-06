Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – January 6th

Tempus AI, BigBear.ai, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or heavily deploy AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, or AI hardware—in their products or services. For investors, these stocks represent exposure to the growth potential and sector-specific risks of the AI industry, including pure-play AI firms, semiconductor and cloud providers that enable AI, and established companies using AI to boost revenue or efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Recommended Stories