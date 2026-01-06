Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $191.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.18.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 690,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,587,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,635,000 after buying an additional 1,554,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.