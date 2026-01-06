Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 719,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,636,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $9,308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth $5,368,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at $3,456,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

