Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 22,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 11,148 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 22.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 7,448,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

Further Reading

