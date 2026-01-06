SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $194.55 and last traded at $193.19. Approximately 20,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 200,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average of $193.18.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.The company had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,367.40. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

