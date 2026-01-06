Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.2410. Approximately 385,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,910,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong PALSONIFY launch execution with unaudited preliminary Q4 net product revenue of >$5M and >200 enrollment forms; management also disclosed positive Phase 2 topline data for atumelnant (large androstenedione reductions and successful glucocorticoid dose reductions with no hepatic transaminase events reported). GlobeNewswire: Strong PALSONIFY Launch & Atumelnant Results

Company reported strong PALSONIFY launch execution with unaudited preliminary Q4 net product revenue of >$5M and >200 enrollment forms; management also disclosed positive Phase 2 topline data for atumelnant (large androstenedione reductions and successful glucocorticoid dose reductions with no hepatic transaminase events reported). Positive Sentiment: An influential sell?side firm, Morgan Stanley, raised its price target to $80 and set an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside versus the recent share price — this boosts investor sentiment on CRNX’s commercial and clinical trajectory. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley Raises PT

An influential sell?side firm, Morgan Stanley, raised its price target to $80 and set an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside versus the recent share price — this boosts investor sentiment on CRNX’s commercial and clinical trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an investor call / provided a business update and posted a transcript/slideshow outlining PALSONIFY launch progress and Phase 2 atumelnant results — useful for modeling uptake and future revenue but not immediate cash impact. Seeking Alpha: PALSONIFY Launch & Atumelnant Transcript

Management hosted an investor call / provided a business update and posted a transcript/slideshow outlining PALSONIFY launch progress and Phase 2 atumelnant results — useful for modeling uptake and future revenue but not immediate cash impact. Negative Sentiment: Crinetics filed a proposed underwritten public offering to sell $350M of common stock (with a 30?day option for an additional $52.5M). Because all shares are to be sold by the company, the deal raises near?term dilution and downward pressure on the share price until completion or use of proceeds is clarified. GlobeNewswire: Proposed $350M Offering

Crinetics filed a proposed underwritten public offering to sell $350M of common stock (with a 30?day option for an additional $52.5M). Because all shares are to be sold by the company, the deal raises near?term dilution and downward pressure on the share price until completion or use of proceeds is clarified. Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted a near?term sell reaction after the offering announcement; that immediate supply overhang is the most likely driver of today’s downward move despite the upbeat commercial/clinical news. Investing.com: Stock Ticks Lower After Offering

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,078.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

