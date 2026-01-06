Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 552,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 625,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$77.19 million, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Sirios Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirios Resources

In other Sirios Resources news, Director Dominique Doucet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,886,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,254.83. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.