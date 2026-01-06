Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $212.86 and last traded at $214.0150. Approximately 8,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 82,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.09 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Preformed Line Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 181.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 2,562.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.